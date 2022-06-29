Profit Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Profit Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 80.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,660 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 20,867 shares during the quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Ford Motor by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 145,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 80,213 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Ford Motor by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 46,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $695,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of F traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.52. 476,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,863,609. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on F. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

