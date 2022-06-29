Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.96-$0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $147.00 million-$150.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.23 million. Progress Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.05-$4.11 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ PRGS traded down $3.20 on Wednesday, hitting $45.60. The company had a trading volume of 12,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.07. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $41.68 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.46.
Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The software maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.45 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 14.40%. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, EVP John Ainsworth sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $246,573.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,002.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $231,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,208 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,705.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,159 shares of company stock worth $1,111,694 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Progress Software by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Progress Software by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Progress Software by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Progress Software by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Progress Software by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.
About Progress Software (Get Rating)
Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.
