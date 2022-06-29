Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.96-$0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $147.00 million-$150.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.23 million. Progress Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.05-$4.11 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS traded down $3.20 on Wednesday, hitting $45.60. The company had a trading volume of 12,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.07. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $41.68 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.46.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The software maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.45 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 14.40%. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRGS. Citigroup upped their price objective on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock.

In other news, EVP John Ainsworth sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $246,573.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,002.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $231,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,208 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,705.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,159 shares of company stock worth $1,111,694 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Progress Software by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Progress Software by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Progress Software by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Progress Software by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Progress Software by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

