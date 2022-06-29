Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Buys Shares of 9,036 Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Blackstone by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,049,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,047,000 after purchasing an additional 15,033 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 8.7% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 18,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 41.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $94.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.39 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 71.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. BNP Paribas cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.00.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 18,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total transaction of $1,171,715.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.69 per share, for a total transaction of $548,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,677.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and have sold 539,650 shares valued at $29,123,312. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

