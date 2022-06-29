Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FAST. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $48,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,529.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $33,344.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,072.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,563 shares of company stock worth $182,773 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $49.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.81. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 72.52%.

FAST has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Fastenal Profile (Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.