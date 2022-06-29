Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Purchases 111 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,700,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,182,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,790,308,000 after acquiring an additional 572,891 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,955,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $919,293,000 after acquiring an additional 134,593 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,824,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $905,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,937 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,671,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $684,860,000 after acquiring an additional 115,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PGR. Morgan Stanley upgraded Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.23.

PGR opened at $115.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.77. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $121.36. The company has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.49.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.12). Progressive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 10.87%.

Progressive declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,752,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,357. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

