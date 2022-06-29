Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Raises Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $2,291,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $34,934,000. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $71.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.80. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.47 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $83.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.71.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

