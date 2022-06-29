Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Sells 565 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF comprises about 2.9% of Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JMST. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $83,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF alerts:

JMST opened at $50.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.71. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.41 and a twelve month high of $51.15.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.