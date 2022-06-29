Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Trims Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 1.6% of Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 201.9% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on BAC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

BAC stock opened at $32.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $259.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $30.86 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

About Bank of America (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.