Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Trims Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 1.6% of Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 201.9% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have commented on BAC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.88.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
