PSI Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

PSI Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions makes up 1.1% of PSI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at $820,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 16.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 9.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,295,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWKS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.91.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $92.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.13. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.76 and a fifty-two week high of $197.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.22%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

