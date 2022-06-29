PSI Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

PSI Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 1.4% of PSI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,391,000. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $230.15 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $218.00 and a 52-week high of $292.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.11.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

