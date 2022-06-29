PSI Advisors LLC Grows Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,912,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,975,000 after purchasing an additional 135,178 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,559,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,774,000 after purchasing an additional 486,438 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,249,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,245,000 after purchasing an additional 213,677 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,786,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,958,000 after purchasing an additional 36,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,632,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,267,000 after purchasing an additional 105,748 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MOAT opened at $64.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.72. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $60.93 and a 52-week high of $78.43.

