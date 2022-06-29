PSI Advisors LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

PSI Advisors LLC cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 3.0% during the first quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 3,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at $647,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $896,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $187.44 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.02 and a 52-week high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.07. The company has a market capitalization of $99.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

A number of research firms have commented on CAT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

