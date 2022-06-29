PSI Advisors LLC Has $1.39 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

C opened at $47.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $74.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

