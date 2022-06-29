PSI Advisors LLC Has $2.19 Million Position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) by 111.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,434 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of PSI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. PSI Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRIG opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.93. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1 year low of $24.41 and a 1 year high of $25.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

