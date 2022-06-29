PSI Advisors LLC Has $994,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

PSI Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 31,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,529,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,641,000.

NYSEARCA XMMO opened at $72.37 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $97.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.41.

