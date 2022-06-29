PSI Advisors LLC Increases Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 51,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 72,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $35.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.98. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $42.18.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

