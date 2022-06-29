PSI Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 26.4% during the first quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 75.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the period.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $360.01 on Wednesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $345.92 and a fifty-two week high of $559.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $400.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $454.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.628 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.