PSI Advisors LLC Sells 193 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

PSI Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $5,391,000. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $230.15 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $218.00 and a 1 year high of $292.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.11.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

