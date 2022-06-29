PSI Advisors LLC Sells 268 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

PSI Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.4% in the first quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 18,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 44.7% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 42,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 107,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GILD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.07.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $62.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.91.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

