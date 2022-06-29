PSI Advisors LLC Sells 625 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

PSI Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,611,000 after purchasing an additional 18,809,122 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Realty Income by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,784,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,001,512,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823,641 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Realty Income by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,403,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,317,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,113 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Realty Income by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,142,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on O shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $69.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.86 and its 200 day moving average is $68.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 290.20%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

