PSI Advisors LLC Sells 741 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

PSI Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.88.

Southern stock opened at $70.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.12 and a one year high of $77.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.96 and a 200 day moving average of $70.16.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,101,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,125.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 96,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $7,052,142.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,826 shares of company stock valued at $15,368,444 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.