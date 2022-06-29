Public Index Network (PIN) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $22.00

Public Index Network (PIN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 29th. One Public Index Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Public Index Network has a market cap of $371,941.71 and $22.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

About Public Index Network

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain

Public Index Network Coin Trading

