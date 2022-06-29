PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22 billion-$2.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion. PVH also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.00-$9.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PVH traded down $3.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.66. The stock had a trading volume of 17,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,656. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.07. PVH has a twelve month low of $57.82 and a twelve month high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.32.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PVH will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.08%.

PVH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of PVH from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $156.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $94.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.71.

In other news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $36,627.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PVH. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 21.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

