PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.00-$9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.25 billion-$9.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.41 billion. PVH also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $2.00-$2.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $60.81 on Wednesday. PVH has a twelve month low of $57.82 and a twelve month high of $125.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.32.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.61. PVH had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. PVH’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PVH will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.08%.

PVH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on PVH from $94.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, June 5th. TheStreet downgraded PVH from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PVH from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on PVH from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PVH currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.71.

In related news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $36,627.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in PVH by 245.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 116,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 82,472 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in PVH in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 29,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter worth about $688,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Company Profile (Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.