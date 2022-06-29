Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $22.55

Q.E.P. Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEPC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.55 and traded as low as $19.52. Q.E.P. shares last traded at $20.90, with a volume of 462 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.83. The company has a market capitalization of $77.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of -0.21.

Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Q.E.P. had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $106.32 million during the quarter.

Q.E.P. Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of hardwood flooring, flooring installation tools, adhesives, and flooring related products for the professional installer markets. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Australia/New Zealand.

