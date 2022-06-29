Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Issued By KeyCorp

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Central Garden & Pet’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $954.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.14 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.18%.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ CENT opened at $41.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.81. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $40.03 and a 52-week high of $57.32. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.54.

In other news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $305,244.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,520 shares in the company, valued at $4,742,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 3.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 6.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.