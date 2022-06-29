QUAI DAO Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $81,671.00 (QUAI)

QUAI DAO (QUAI) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 29th. Over the last week, QUAI DAO has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. QUAI DAO has a total market cap of $139,807.63 and $81,671.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUAI DAO coin can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 87.5% against the dollar and now trades at $496.31 or 0.02457167 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00183291 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00080274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00014753 BTC.

QUAI DAO Coin Profile

QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL . The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO

QUAI DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUAI DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUAI DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUAI DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

