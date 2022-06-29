Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Up to $3.65

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.65, but opened at $3.75. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 182 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.85.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 15.84%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qurate Retail stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. ( NASDAQ:QRTEB Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

