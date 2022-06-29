Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Shares Gap Down to $21.92

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.92, but opened at $21.13. Radware shares last traded at $21.61, with a volume of 1,512 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Radware in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

The company has a market cap of $993.28 million, a PE ratio of 137.01, a PEG ratio of 45.64 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.69.

Radware ( NASDAQ:RDWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $73.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.59 million. Radware had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Radware Ltd. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDWR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Radware by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,842,885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $76,738,000 after buying an additional 860,799 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Radware by 311.9% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 845,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,863,000 after purchasing an additional 640,230 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Radware by 71.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,245,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,834,000 after purchasing an additional 519,521 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Radware by 114.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 453,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,487,000 after purchasing an additional 241,849 shares during the period. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP bought a new stake in Radware during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

About Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

