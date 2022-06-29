Rally (RLY) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $7.53 Million

Rally (RLY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 29th. One Rally coin can currently be bought for $0.0427 or 0.00000213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rally has traded up 25% against the dollar. Rally has a total market capitalization of $122.11 million and $7.53 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 91.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.29 or 0.01891057 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00179270 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00088895 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015292 BTC.

Rally Coin Profile

Rally was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,860,254,166 coins. The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

