Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Increases Dividend to $0.75 Per Share

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the textile maker on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Ralph Lauren has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ralph Lauren has a dividend payout ratio of 35.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ralph Lauren to earn $9.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

NYSE RL opened at $93.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.19 and a 200-day moving average of $110.25. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $86.54 and a 12 month high of $135.99. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RL has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen cut their price target on Ralph Lauren from $171.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $116.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $117.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 40.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 451.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 17,764 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 22.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 16.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 6.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

