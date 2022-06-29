Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (BATS:RDFI) Stock Price Up 0%

Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (BATS:RDFI – Get Rating) traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.49 and last traded at $23.48. 2,826 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.48.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.84.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.