Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $14.00. The stock had previously closed at $12.40, but opened at $11.93. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Ready Capital shares last traded at $11.71, with a volume of 7,625 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ready Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Ready Capital by 115.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 20.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $990.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.26%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.41%.

About Ready Capital (NYSE:RC)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.