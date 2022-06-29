RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Now Covered by Raymond James

Stock analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on REAL. Credit Suisse Group lowered RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of RealReal from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. B. Riley cut their target price on RealReal from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on RealReal in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of RealReal from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.19.

Get RealReal alerts:

Shares of RealReal stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,075,290. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The company has a market cap of $257.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.49. RealReal has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $21.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.18.

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $146.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.35 million. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 331.27% and a negative net margin of 46.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that RealReal will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RealReal news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,082 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $38,725.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 696,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,396. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd A. Suko sold 11,129 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $34,054.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 396,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,008.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,218 shares of company stock worth $225,485. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 758.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of RealReal by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

RealReal Company Profile (Get Rating)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.