Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Announces Jul 22 Dividend of $0.25

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) announced a jul 22 dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2475 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th.

Realty Income has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 28 years. Realty Income has a dividend payout ratio of 218.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Realty Income to earn $4.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.97 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.2%.

Shares of O stock opened at $69.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.45.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business’s revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2,969.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1,699.5% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on O. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

