Record plc (LON:REC) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.72

Record plc (LON:REC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.72 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Record’s previous dividend of $1.80. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

REC opened at GBX 75 ($0.92) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £149.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. Record has a 1 year low of GBX 60 ($0.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 108.15 ($1.33). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 69.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 72.27.

Get Record alerts:

In other Record news, insider Leslie Hill purchased 206,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of £146,438.92 ($179,657.61).

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers advisory and execution services, including FX trade execution, multi-asset implementation, cash management, cash equitisation/bondisation, collateral management, research and advisory, FX transaction cost analysis, ESG framework, regulatory reporting, and concierge services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Record Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Record and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.