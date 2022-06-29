RED (RED) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $197.00

RED (RED) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 29th. In the last seven days, RED has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. RED has a market cap of $236,278.39 and approximately $197.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000349 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00029173 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.87 or 0.00265441 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002327 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003222 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000962 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000704 BTC.

About RED

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

