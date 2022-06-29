Reliant Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Reliant Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 2.5% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 22.0% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 20,463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.69.

NASDAQ HON opened at $175.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $119.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.00. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.92 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.