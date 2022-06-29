Reliant Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Reliant Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 45,178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,135,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 149,037 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,134,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8.7% in the first quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 116,541 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $23,616,000 after buying an additional 9,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $174.72 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.16.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

