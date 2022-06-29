Relx (NYSE:RELX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Relx from GBX 2,600 ($31.90) to GBX 2,650 ($32.51) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,690.00.
Shares of RELX stock opened at $26.77 on Friday. Relx has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $32.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.82.
About Relx (Get Rating)
RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
