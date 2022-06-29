Relx (NYSE:RELX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Relx from GBX 2,600 ($31.90) to GBX 2,650 ($32.51) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,690.00.

Get Relx alerts:

Shares of RELX stock opened at $26.77 on Friday. Relx has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $32.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,795,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,333,000 after acquiring an additional 566,815 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 1,104.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 659,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,542,000 after acquiring an additional 13,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 160.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 27,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 17,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

About Relx (Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.