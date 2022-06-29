Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RNLSY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Renault from €37.00 ($39.36) to €24.00 ($25.53) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Renault from €40.00 ($42.55) to €35.00 ($37.23) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Renault from €62.00 ($65.96) to €55.00 ($58.51) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Renault from €25.00 ($26.60) to €26.00 ($27.66) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Renault from €49.00 ($52.13) to €40.00 ($42.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNLSY opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. Renault has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $8.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average is $5.99.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

