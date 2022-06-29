renBTC (RENBTC) Market Cap Reaches $99.43 Million

renBTC (RENBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 29th. Over the last seven days, renBTC has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One renBTC coin can currently be bought for about $20,100.07 or 1.00038436 BTC on major exchanges. renBTC has a market cap of $99.43 million and $15.50 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

renBTC Coin Profile

renBTC is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 4,947 coins. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

renBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

