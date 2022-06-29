ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Shares Gap Up to $6.06

Shares of ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.06, but opened at $6.22. ReNew Energy Global shares last traded at $6.55, with a volume of 5,752 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNW. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth about $141,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the first quarter worth about $134,000. 38.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ReNew Energy Global plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. It operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

