Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Lowered to Equal Weight at Stephens

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.
NASDAQ RCII opened at $21.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.54. Rent-A-Center has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $67.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.11 and its 200 day moving average is $32.57.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 672.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.
Rent-A-Center Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rent-A-Center (RCII)
- 3 Robinhood Favs the Street Loves Too
- StoneCo Stock May be Basing Like a Rock
- Two More Reasons This Bear Market Isn’t Over
- 3 Dow Laggards Poised for a Second Half Comeback
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.