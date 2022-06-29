Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Lowered to Equal Weight at Stephens

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

NASDAQ RCII opened at $21.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.54. Rent-A-Center has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $67.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.11 and its 200 day moving average is $32.57.

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. Rent-A-Center’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 672.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

