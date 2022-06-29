Research Analysts’ Upgrades for June 29th (ALV, BPHLY, CDNS, CTTAF, CTTAY, GS, HFWA, MAS, MCD, ORCL)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, June 29th:

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $86.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS)

was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $175.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $160.00.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to a buy rating. The firm currently has $91.00 price target on the stock.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $380.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $360.00.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $29.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $27.00.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $278.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $245.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $90.00 price target on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating. DA Davidson currently has $740.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $700.00.

CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) was upgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $13.50 target price on the stock.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $360.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $325.00.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. Raymond James currently has $485.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $475.00.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

