Resource Planning Group Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Resource Planning Group lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Resource Planning Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period.
Shares of VUG stock opened at $225.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.24. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $213.19 and a 52 week high of $328.52.
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
