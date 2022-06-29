Resource Planning Group Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Resource Planning Group lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Resource Planning Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG stock opened at $225.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.24. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $213.19 and a 52 week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.