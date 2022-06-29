Resource Planning Group Reduces Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Resource Planning Group trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 1.4% of Resource Planning Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14,128.6% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $25.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.77. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $33.13.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

