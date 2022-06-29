Resource Planning Group Sells 435 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Resource Planning Group cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 823.1% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $210.01 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $199.56 and a 12-month high of $267.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.43.
iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
