Reviewing Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) & RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST)

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) and Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get RxSight alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for RxSight and Bausch + Lomb, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RxSight 0 0 6 0 3.00 Bausch + Lomb 0 4 8 0 2.67

RxSight presently has a consensus target price of $19.83, suggesting a potential upside of 39.18%. Bausch + Lomb has a consensus target price of $23.10, suggesting a potential upside of 53.59%. Given Bausch + Lomb’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bausch + Lomb is more favorable than RxSight.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RxSight and Bausch + Lomb’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RxSight $22.59 million 17.07 -$48.69 million ($5.43) -2.58 Bausch + Lomb $3.77 billion 1.40 $182.00 million N/A N/A

Bausch + Lomb has higher revenue and earnings than RxSight.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.6% of RxSight shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares RxSight and Bausch + Lomb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RxSight -212.04% -251.55% -37.22% Bausch + Lomb N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bausch + Lomb beats RxSight on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

RxSight Company Profile (Get Rating)

RxSight, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery. The company's RxSight system includes RxSight light delivery device, an office-based light treatment device that delivers UV light in a programmed pattern to modify the LAL based on the visual correction needed to achieve desired vision after cataract surgery. It primarily serves cataract doctors. The company was formerly known as Calhoun Vision, Inc. and changed its name to RxSight, Inc. in February 2017. RxSight, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that cover the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye. The Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals segment offers proprietary and generic pharmaceutical products for post-operative treatments and treatments for various eye conditions, such as glaucoma, eye inflammation, ocular hypertension, dry eyes, and retinal diseases; and and contact lenses for therapeutic use. The Surgical segment provides medical device equipment, consumables, and instrumental tools and technologies for the treatment of corneal, cataracts, and vitreous and retinal eye conditions. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.