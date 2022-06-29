Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Trading Down 2.7%

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Rating) shares were down 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.57 and last traded at $16.53. Approximately 12,876 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 487% from the average daily volume of 2,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RXEEY shares. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Rexel from €23.00 ($24.47) to €24.00 ($25.53) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Rexel from €25.00 ($26.60) to €24.00 ($25.53) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.85.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.7308 per share. This represents a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Rexel’s previous dividend of $0.55.

Rexel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RXEEY)

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

